Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded down $19.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.78. The company had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $680.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.60. The company has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $671.84.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

