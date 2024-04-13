Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.63. 866,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day moving average is $246.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.10.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

