Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 70,689 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,689 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. 1,713,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

