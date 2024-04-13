Crumly & Associates Inc. Takes $3.08 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,078. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

