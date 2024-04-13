Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,579,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,540,000 after purchasing an additional 665,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $8,742,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

