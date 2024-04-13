Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Shares Down 4.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

