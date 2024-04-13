Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
DTRUY stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
