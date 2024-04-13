Dakota Gold (DC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 98 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors 26.96% -3.63% -3.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.94 Dakota Gold Competitors $6.93 billion $1.11 billion 8.73

Volatility and Risk

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 900 2280 2826 104 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.92%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

