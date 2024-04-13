DAO Maker Price Down 25.5% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $274.72 million and $15.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,156,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

