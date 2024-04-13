Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,290,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 2.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $775,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Datadog by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,990 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

