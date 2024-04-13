Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

