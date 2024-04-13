Decred Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $326.25 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.41 or 0.00030361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,987,915 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

