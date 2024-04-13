DEI Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $126.51 million and approximately $63.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00126623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

