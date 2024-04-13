Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

DKL stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.07. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 145.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.