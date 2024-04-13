Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 265.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. 7,501,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562,176 shares of company stock valued at $969,065,630. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

