Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.