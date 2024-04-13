Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

DAL stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

