Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $965.95 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $979.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $856.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

