Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,492,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8 %

TXN stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.