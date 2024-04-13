Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $740,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.51 and a 200-day moving average of $505.34. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.