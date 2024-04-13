Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 44,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

KRE opened at $46.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

