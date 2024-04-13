Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,402,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Lennar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

