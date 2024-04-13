Desjardins Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

TSE SIS opened at C$16.74 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7945271 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.