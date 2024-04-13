Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

