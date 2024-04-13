DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.64.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.