Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.75

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as high as $31.46. Digi International shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 78,496 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

