Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $155.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

