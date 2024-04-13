Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.83 ($0.05). Approximately 2,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Digitalbox Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.43 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of £4.72 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.42.
About Digitalbox
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
