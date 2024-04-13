Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,351 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

