Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,661,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 137,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 164,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,900. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

