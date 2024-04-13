Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.78

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and traded as high as $40.65. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 1,417,884 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,986,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

