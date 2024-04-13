Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

