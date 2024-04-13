Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $479.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $455.76.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $495.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

