dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
DRRKF remained flat at $477.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.81. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $477.00 and a fifty-two week high of $477.00.
About dormakaba
