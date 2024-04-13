Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

