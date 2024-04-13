DRA Global Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:DRA)

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

DRA Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

DRA Global Company Profile

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

