DRA Global Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:DRA)

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
DRA Global Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.
DRA Global Company Profile
