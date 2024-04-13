Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.54

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.54 and traded as low as C$18.50. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 22,467 shares traded.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.86 million during the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.1275168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.90%.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

