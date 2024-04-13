Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of research firms have commented on DBX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,039 shares of company stock worth $4,324,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.