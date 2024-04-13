Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 283.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after acquiring an additional 344,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 571,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

