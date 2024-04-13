Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETV opened at $12.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 679,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,951,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

