Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ETV opened at $12.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
