EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 4.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. 535,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,519,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 17.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $585,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.