Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

