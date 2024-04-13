Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

