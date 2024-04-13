Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.