Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

ELEV stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.22, a current ratio of 21.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

