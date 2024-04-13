Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
