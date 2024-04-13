Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 163,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

