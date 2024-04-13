Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

