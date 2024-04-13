Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IYR opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

