Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

