enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Up 4.1%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.52. 403,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,300,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,057 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

